Defense contractor Lockheed Martin has agreed to pay $29.
The renovation project remade Brown & Co. Jewelers, which opened in 1974, from floor to ceiling.
Morning, y'all. Your Nov. 5 update: election takeaways, a Georgia mother's lawsuit, a new "Flagship" episode and more.
In a case shaping landlord liability statewide, the Georgia Supreme Court is considering whether to restore a $140 million jury verdict against an Atlanta apartment complex.
The demographic estimates are aimed at helping state officials plan for future infrastructure and public service needs, from transportation to hospitals and schools.
A historic building in downtown Athens, home to Magnolias Bar and the Republic Salon, was damaged Wednesday morning after a fatal car crash, officials say.
The escape comes on the heels of a detainee death at the Folkston facility.
Opportunity Rising, a new task force announced Wednesday during the ARC’s annual meeting, will evaluate the region’s economic inequality and identify barriers to mobility.
This week, Georgianomics includes the election, housing affordability, a task force to address economic immobility and Atlanta brands going viral.
Morning, y'all. Your Nov. 4 update: The votes are in, and change is in the offing, from the Governor's Mansion to the Gold Dome to state offices.
The viral trend is sparking a larger conversation about accessibility, inclusion and why Black women have struggled to find salons that meet their needs.
Walmart is the first company to successfully appeal a jury verdict under a new Georgia law aimed at limiting lawsuits and easing insurance rates.
Virgin Atlantic and Delta have been co-located in Terminal 3, making it easier and quicker for passengers to connect between the two airlines and access amenities.