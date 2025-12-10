Skip to Main Content

Metro Atlanta News

Lockheed Martin to pay $29.5 million to settle claims it discriminated against white workers

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin has agreed to pay $29.

Longtime Roswell jewelry store gets multimillion-dollar face-lift

The renovation project remade Brown & Co. Jewelers, which opened in 1974, from floor to ceiling.

A.M. ATL: A bigger picture

Morning, y'all. Your Nov. 5 update: election takeaways, a Georgia mother's lawsuit, a new "Flagship" episode and more.

More Metro News

How a $140M verdict is shaping landlord liability in Georgia

Grayer, larger, more diverse: Big changes on deck for Georgia’s population

Historic Athens building, home to Magnolias Bar, partly collapses after fatal crash

Detainee escaped from Georgia ICE facility, manhunt still underway

Feel financially trapped? New Atlanta coalition to address economic mobility.

GEORGIANOMICS

What worries Atlanta residents most

A.M. ATL: Blue Wednesday

NEDRA RHONE

Black women’s exodus to Ulta salons is a warning, not a solution

Walmart beats verdict under Georgia’s new lawsuit rules

Delta cries foul over London Heathrow terminal move