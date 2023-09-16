Columbus Brookstone prevails over Carrollton Mt. Zion

Columbus Brookstone controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-14 win against Carrollton Mt. Zion on Sept. 15 in Georgia football.

Columbus Brookstone opened with a 14-7 advantage over Carrollton Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

The Cougars opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Columbus Brookstone jumped to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

Last season, Columbus Brookstone and Carrollton Mt Zion squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Brookstone School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carrollton Mt Zion faced off against Columbus Jordan Voc.

