Twin City Emanuel County Institute casts spell on Louisville Jefferson County

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Twin City Emanuel County Institute nipped Louisville Jefferson County 34-27 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 29.
Both teams were blanked in the first and second quarters.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Twin City Emanuel County Institute and Louisville Jefferson County locked in a 13-13 stalemate.
The Bulldogs’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-14 points differential.
