Dallas Paulding County holds off Newnan

Dallas Paulding County topped Newnan 27-20 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Dallas Paulding County High on Sept. 15.

Dallas Paulding County darted in front of Newnan 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Patriots fought to a 17-13 intermission margin at the Cougars’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Dallas Paulding County and Newnan locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

