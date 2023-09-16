Homerville Clinch County earns narrow win over Alma Bacon County

Homerville Clinch County posted a narrow 28-26 win over Alma Bacon County in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Homerville Clinch County a 14-13 lead over Alma Bacon County.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Homerville Clinch County darted to a 28-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 13-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Homerville Clinch County and Alma Bacon County faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Homerville Clinch County High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Homerville Clinch County faced off against Colquitt Miller County.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.