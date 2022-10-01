Flexing muscle: Calhoun Sonoraville tightens grip on Tunnel Hill Northwest

Calhoun Sonoraville dismissed Tunnel Hill Northwest by a 42-20 count on September 30 in Georgia football action.
The Phoenix’s offense jumped in front for a 22-20 lead over the Bruins at halftime.
Calhoun Sonoraville thundered to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on September 16, Calhoun Sonoraville faced off against Calhoun and Tunnel Hill Northwest took on Rome Darlington on September 16 at Rome Darlington High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
