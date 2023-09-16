Bremen crushes Chickamauga Gordon Lee

Bremen dominated from start to finish in an imposing 31-3 win over Chickamauga Gordon Lee at Bremen High on Sept. 15 in Georgia football action.

Bremen darted in front of Chickamauga Gordon Lee 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense steamrolled in front for a 17-0 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bremen and Chickamauga Gordon Lee were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-3 edge.

The last time Bremen and Chickamauga Gordon Lee played in a 14-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bremen faced off against Bowdon and Chickamauga Gordon Lee took on Dalton Southeast Whitfield County on Sept. 1 at Chickamauga Gordon Lee High School.

