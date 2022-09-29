Pembroke Bryan County mollywopps Mt. Vernon Montgomery County

Pembroke Bryan County gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 28-7 in Georgia high school football action on September 28.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.
Pembroke Bryan County jumped ahead of Mt. Vernon Montgomery County 14-7 as the fourth quarter started.
The Redskins hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.
