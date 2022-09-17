Waynesboro Burke County has something to talk about, outlasts Watkinsville Oconee County in overtime

Extra action was required before Waynesboro Burke County could retire Watkinsville Oconee County in a 28-21 OT victory at Waynesboro Burke County High on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Watkinsville Oconee County authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Waynesboro Burke County at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Waynesboro Burke County and Watkinsville Oconee County locked in a 14-14 stalemate.
Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Bears and the Warriors locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The clock was the only thing that stopped Waynesboro Burke County, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 first overtime period, too.
