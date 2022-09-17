Decatur Southwest Dekalb comes to play in easy win over Stone Mountain Redan

Decatur Southwest Dekalb lit up the scoreboard on September 16 to propel past Stone Mountain Redan for a 55-6 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16
The Panthers opened a monstrous 34-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 21-6 advantage in the frame.
