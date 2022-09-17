Perry tops Peach County

It was a tough night for Peach County, which was overmatched by Perry in this 35-7 verdict.
The first quarter gave Perry a 7-0 lead over Fort Valley Peach County.
The Panthers registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.
Perry charged to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.
