Dublin edges past Barnesville Lamar County in tough test

Dublin finally found a way to top Barnesville Lamar County 33-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Dublin opened with a 7-0 advantage over Barnesville Lamar County through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Dublin thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans outpointed the Fighting Irish 21-5 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dublin faced off against Irwinton Wilkinson County.

