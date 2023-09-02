Canton Sequoyah earns stressful win over Cedartown

Canton Sequoyah posted a narrow 14-10 win over Cedartown for a Georgia high school football victory at Canton Sequoyah High.

Canton Sequoyah opened with a 7-3 advantage over Cedartown through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 10-7 lead over the Chiefs heading into the second quarter.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Canton Sequoyah and Cedartown were both scoreless.

The Chiefs rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Recently on Aug. 18, Canton Sequoyah squared off with Suwanee Lambert in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.