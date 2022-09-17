Stop sign: Jonesboro renders Forest Park’s offense pointless

No worries, Jonesboro’s defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 34-0 shutout of Forest Park during this Georgia football game.
Jonesboro jumped in front of Forest Park 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Cardinals registered a 12-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Jonesboro charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.
