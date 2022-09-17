Summerville Chattooga hammers Chatsworth Murray County

Summerville Chattooga showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chatsworth Murray County 28-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and second quarters as Summerville Chattooga and Chatsworth Murray County were both scoreless.
Summerville Chattooga took control in the third quarter with a 21-0 advantage over Chatsworth Murray County.
Summerville Chattooga and Chatsworth Murray County each scored in the final quarter.
