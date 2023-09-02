Cumming West Forsyth holds off Cumming North Forsyth

Cumming West Forsyth finally found a way to top Cumming North Forsyth 17-14 at Cumming West Forsyth High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cumming North Forsyth, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Cumming West Forsyth through the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raiders managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

