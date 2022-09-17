Thomaston Upson-Lee blazes early victory trail over Tallapoosa Haralson County

Thomaston Upson-Lee offered a model for success with a convincing 29-15 victory over Tallapoosa Haralson County in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
Thomaston Upson-Lee opened with a 12-0 advantage over Tallapoosa Haralson County through the first quarter.
The Knights fought to a 20-7 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.
Thomaston Upson-Lee darted to a 22-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Rebels fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Knights would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
