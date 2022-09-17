Lilburn Parkview rides the comeback trail to dust Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic

Lilburn Parkview fell behind but never gave in, storming back to dethrone Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic during a 38-21 decision during this Georgia football game.
Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic started on steady ground by forging a 14-6 lead over Lilburn Parkview at the end of the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Lilburn Parkview pulled to a 31-14 bulge over Atlanta St. Pius X Catholic as the final quarter began.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
