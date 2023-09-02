Gainesville overcomes Coconut Creek in seat-squirming affair

Gainesville finally found a way to top Coconut Creek 30-22 for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Tough to find an edge early, Gainesville and Coconut Creek fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Red Elephants opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

Gainesville jumped to a 30-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars outpointed the Red Elephants 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Recently on Aug. 18, Gainesville squared off with Atlanta Marist in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.