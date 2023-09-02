Elberton Elbert County edges past Harlem in tough test

Elberton Elbert County topped Harlem 21-20 in a tough tilt for a Georgia high school football victory at Harlem High.

Harlem started on steady ground by forging a 20-0 lead over Elberton Elbert County at the end of the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense moved in front for a 21-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Harlem faced off against Evans Greenbrier and Elberton Elbert County took on Hartwell Hart County on Aug. 18 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.