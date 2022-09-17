Norcross stonewalls Lawrenceville Discovery

Norcross’ impenetrable defense prompted a 37-0 blanking of Lawrenceville Discovery in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Norcross darted in front of Lawrenceville Discovery 9-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils fought to a 23-0 intermission margin at the Titans’ expense.
Norcross roared to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
