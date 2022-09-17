Too close for comfort: Athens Cedar Shoals strains past Loganville Walnut Grove

Olive Oil isn’t as slim as the win Athens Cedar Shoals chalked up in tripping Loganville Walnut Grove 35-28 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Athens Cedar Shoals moved over Loganville Walnut Grove 35-21 heading to the final quarter.
The Warriors managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.
