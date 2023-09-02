Commerce East Jackson prevails over Oakwood West Hall

Commerce East Jackson’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oakwood West Hall 42-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Commerce East Jackson jumped in front of Oakwood West Hall 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Commerce East Jackson stormed to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

