Columbus Hardaway narrowly edges Hamilton Harris County in tight triumph

The cardiac kids of Columbus Hardaway unleashed every advantage to outlast Hamilton Harris County 23-20 on September 16 in Georgia football.
Columbus Hardaway moved in front of Hamilton Harris County 9-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers came from behind to grab the advantage 14-9 at intermission over the Hawks.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus Hardaway and Hamilton Harris County were both scoreless.
The Tigers had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Hawks won the session and the game with a 14-6 performance.
