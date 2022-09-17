Zoom: Kennesaw Mountain leaves Kennesaw Harrison in its wake

Kennesaw Mountain recorded a big victory over Kennesaw Harrison 45-23 at Kennesaw Mountain High on September 16 in Georgia football action.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Kennesaw Mountain and Kennesaw Harrison settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
The Mustangs fought to a 24-23 halftime margin at the Hoyas’ expense.
Kennesaw Mountain darted to a 38-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Mustangs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
