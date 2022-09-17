Putting it all together: Powder Springs McEachern overwhelms Tucker

Powder Springs McEachern’s all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucker during a 51-20 blowout for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Powder Springs McEachern opened with a 14-7 advantage over Tucker through the first quarter.
The Indians’ offense moved in front for a 27-14 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.
Powder Springs McEachern pulled to a 41-20 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Tigers 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
