No quarter given: Powder Springs Hillgrove puts down Smyrna Campbell

Powder Springs Hillgrove lit up the scoreboard on September 16 to propel past Smyrna Campbell for a 29-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16
Tough to find an edge early, Powder Springs Hillgrove and Smyrna Campbell fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 10-7 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.
Powder Springs Hillgrove jumped to a 20-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Spartans 9-0 in the final quarter.
