Calhoun secures a win over Canton Creekview

Calhoun notched a win against Canton Creekview 28-14 at Calhoun High on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Grizzlies had a 7-0 edge on the Yellow Jackets at the beginning of the third quarter.

Calhoun broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-7 lead over Canton Creekview.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-14.

The last time Calhoun and Canton Creekview played in a 26-21 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Calhoun faced off against Roswell Blessed Trinity Catholic and Canton Creekview took on Milton Cambridge on Aug. 18 at Canton Creekview High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.