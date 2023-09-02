Bethlehem Christian races in front to defeat Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Bethlehem Christian left no doubt in recording a 42-6 win over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal in South Carolina high school football on Sept. 1.

Bethlehem Christian opened with a 21-0 advantage over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Bethlehem Christian steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Highlanders enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

