Carrollton Central overwhelms Hampton

Carrollton Central recorded a big victory over Hampton 42-7 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Carrollton Central moved in front of Hampton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Carrollton Central pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Carrollton Central faced off against Stone Mountain Redan and Hampton took on East Point Tri-Cities on Aug. 18 at Hampton High School.

