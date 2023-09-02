Carrollton Central overwhelms Hampton

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Carrollton Central recorded a big victory over Hampton 42-7 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 1.

Carrollton Central moved in front of Hampton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lions registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Carrollton Central pulled to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Carrollton Central faced off against Stone Mountain Redan and Hampton took on East Point Tri-Cities on Aug. 18 at Hampton High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Eleventh Circuit Court issues order in favor of city in referendum battle 7h ago

Marty Krofft tells a delighted Dragon Con audience of success, failure
7h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Threats from Georgia’s Greene, Clyde increase chances of federal shutdown
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s remains identified
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Father charged with murder after 2-year-old’s remains identified
8h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Watch: Acuña receives gift, hug from Freddie Freeman after historic feat
1h ago
The Latest

Woodstock Etowah takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cumming Forsyth Central
1h ago
Winder-Barrow takes down Conyers Salem
1h ago
Waycross Ware County dominates Milledgeville Baldwin in convincing showing
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
10h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top