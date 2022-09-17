Flowery Branch can’t recover from Suwanee Lambert’s early bolt

Suwanee Lambert shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Flowery Branch 43-20 on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Suwanee Lambert drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Flowery Branch after the first quarter.
The Longhorns opened a colossal 33-8 gap over the Falcons at halftime.
Flowery Branch showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 36-14.
The Longhorns avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.
