Bogart North Oconee routs Cumming South Forsyth

Bogart North Oconee dismissed Cumming South Forsyth by a 35-3 count in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Bogart North Oconee opened with a 7-3 advantage over Cumming South Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Titans’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the War Eagles at the intermission.

Bogart North Oconee thundered to a 21-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Titans held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Aug. 18, Cumming South Forsyth squared off with Buford Lanier in a football game.

