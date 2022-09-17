Carrollton rolls past Jenkins

A suffocating defense helped Carrollton handle Savannah Jenkins 48-0 in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Carrollton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Savannah Jenkins through the first quarter.
The Trojans opened a colossal 41-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.
Carrollton struck to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
