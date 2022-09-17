Rome Coosa designs winning blueprint against Hiawassee Towns County

Saddled up and ready to go, Rome Coosa spurred past Hiawassee Towns County 31-14 during this Georgia football game.
Rome Coosa drew first blood by forging a 17-0 margin over Hiawassee Towns County after the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
