Too close for comfort: Temple strains past Lindale Pepperell

Yes, Temple looked relaxed while edging Lindale Pepperell, but no autographs please after its 35-28 victory on September 16 in Georgia football action.
Temple drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Lindale Pepperell after the first quarter.
An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Temple and Lindale Pepperell locked in a 21-21 stalemate.
The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Dragons 14-7 in the last stanza.
