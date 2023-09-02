Hayesville tops Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian

Hayesville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian 49-27 Friday for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

Hayesville opened with a 14-6 advantage over Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets opened a lopsided 35-14 gap over the Blue Knight at halftime.

Sugar Hill Georgia Force Christian clawed to within 42-24 through the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-3 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Hayesville faced off against Hiawassee Towns County.

