Some kind of impressive: Dallas North Paulding pounds Marietta Pope

Dallas North Paulding recorded a big victory over Marietta Pope 55-7 in Georgia high school football action on September 16.
Dallas North Paulding jumped in front of Marietta Pope 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolfpack opened a mammoth 34-7 gap over the Greyhounds at the intermission.
Dallas North Paulding stormed to a 48-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Wolfpack added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.
