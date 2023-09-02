Jonesboro earns narrow win over Hampton Dutchtown

Jonesboro posted a narrow 30-29 win over Hampton Dutchtown on Sept. 1 in Georgia football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs moved ahead by earning a 7-6 advantage over the Cardinals at the end of the second quarter.

Jonesboro broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-7 lead over Hampton Dutchtown.

The Bulldogs managed a 22-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

