Leesburg Lee County routs Lithia Springs

Leesburg Lee County dismissed Lithia Springs by a 58-12 count for a Georgia high school football victory on Sept. 1.

The first quarter gave Leesburg Lee County a 21-0 lead over Lithia Springs.

The Trojans fought to a 42-6 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Leesburg Lee County pulled to a 55-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Leesburg Lee County and Lithia Springs played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Leesburg Lee County faced off against Warner Robins and Lithia Springs took on Stone Mountain Stephenson on Aug. 19 at Lithia Springs High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.