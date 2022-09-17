Bogart Prince Avenue Christian sprints past McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Bogart Prince Avenue Christian will take its 30-15 victory over McDonough Eagles Landing Christian in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian moved in front of McDonough Eagles Landing Christian 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines opened a close 13-7 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.
Bogart Prince Avenue Christian jumped to a 16-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-8 stretch over the final quarter.
