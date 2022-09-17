Cumming North Forsyth sprints past Jefferson Jackson County

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Cumming North Forsyth will take its 14-3 victory over Jefferson Jackson County for a Georgia high school football victory on September 16.
Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
The Panthers took a 3-0 lead over the Raiders heading to the intermission locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Cumming North Forsyth and Jefferson Jackson County locked in a 3-3 stalemate.
There was no room for doubt as the Raiders added to their advantage with a 11-0 margin in the closing period.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.