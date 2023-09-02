Gainesville Johnson carves slim margin over Gainesville East Hall

Gainesville Johnson posted a narrow 20-19 win over Gainesville East Hall in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The scoreboard showed Gainesville East Hall with a 14-0 lead over Gainesville Johnson heading into the third quarter.

The Knights fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Vikings.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Gainesville East Hall faced off against Oakwood West Hall.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.