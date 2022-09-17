Nowhere to hide: Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff dominates Gainesville Chestatee from start to finish

Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 42-21 win over Gainesville Chestatee.
Flowery Branch Cherokee Bluff opened with a 28-0 advantage over Gainesville Chestatee through the first quarter.
The Bears fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the War Eagles’ expense.
The roles reversed in the third quarter as Gainesville Chestatee fought to within 42-21.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
