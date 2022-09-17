Mt. Airy Habersham Central earns narrow win over Cumming Forsyth Central

Mt. Airy Habersham Central swapped jabs before dispatching Cumming Forsyth Central 28-21 in a Georgia high school football matchup on September 16.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mt. Airy Habersham Central and Cumming Forsyth Central settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
The Raiders opened a thin 28-14 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs managed a 7-0 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.
