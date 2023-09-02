Fayetteville Starrs Mill overpowers Locust Grove Luella in thorough fashion

Fayetteville Starrs Mill rolled past Locust Grove Luella for a comfortable 28-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory at Locust Grove Luella High.

The Panthers registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 15-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Locust Grove Luella faced off against Covington Eastside and Fayetteville Starrs Mill took on Sharpsburg East Coweta on Aug. 19 at Fayetteville Starrs Mill High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.