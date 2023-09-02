South Atlanta edges past Franklin Heard County in tough test

South Atlanta posted a narrow 24-21 win over Franklin Heard County in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Hornets registered an 8-7 advantage at intermission over the Braves.

South Atlanta moved to a 16-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Franklin Heard County faced off against Bremen and South Atlanta took on Decatur Southwest Dekalb on Aug. 18 at Decatur Southwest Dekalb High School.

