Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter holds off Atlanta North Springs

Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter posted a narrow 34-27 win over Atlanta North Springs for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Riverwood International Charter High.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The scoreboard showed Atlanta North Springs with a 20-13 lead over Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter heading into the third quarter.

The Raiders rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Spartans 21-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Riverwood Intl Charter faced off against Douglasville Alexander.

