Atlanta Marist earns solid win over Savannah Christian

Atlanta Marist eventually beat Savannah Christian 21-7 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The War Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Atlanta Marist faced off against Gainesville and Savannah Christian took on Savannah Islands on Aug. 24 at Savannah Christian Preparatory School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.