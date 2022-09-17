Regulation wasn’t enough as Fayetteville Starrs Mill needs extra time to defeat LaGrange

Fayetteville Starrs Mill took all the time available, and them some before stopping LaGrange in this 25-24 overtime thriller.
The Panthers opened a modest 10-3 gap over the Grangers at halftime.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Panthers and the Grangers locked in a 17-17 stalemate.
Fayetteville Starrs Mill put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing LaGrange 8-7 in the last stanza.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.