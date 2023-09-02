Hartwell Hart County slips past Winder Apalachee

Hartwell Hart County posted a narrow 17-10 win over Winder Apalachee on Sept. 1 in Georgia football.

Hartwell Hart County jumped in front of Winder Apalachee 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Hartwell Hart County darted to a 10-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats rallied with a 10-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last season, Hartwell Hart County and Winder Apalachee squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Winder Apalachee faced off against Winder-Barrow and Hartwell Hart County took on Elberton Elbert County on Aug. 18 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.